Bowling Green – Homer London Cosby, Jr., 76, passed away January 1, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Homer was the son of the late Janice Wilson and Homer Cosby, Sr.
He was born in Bowling Green on September 10, 1946. Homer retired from FedEx Freight after many years in the transportation industry. He was an automotive mechanic by trade and an entrepreneur of auto parts and automotive services. Him and his wife, Cheryl, owned and operated a laundromat business. Homer was an avid bowler, skeet shooter, baseball coach, and car racing enthusiast. He was a loving husband, supportive father, proud Papaw, and animal lover. Most of all, he told about his salvation experience with God and how he knew he had an eternal home in Heaven.
Homer is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Long Cosby; his sons, Kenny Cosby, Kevin Cosby, Steven Sablan (Carrie) and Casey Cosby; his siblings, Phyllis Miller (the late Norvin), Reva Roberson (Ted), Linda Garrett (Paul), LC Cosby (Linda), Pam Moncrief (Eddie), Danny Cosby (Glenda); ten grandchildren, Brandon Cosby, Jessica Cosby, Chelsie Johnson (Tyler), Dillon Cosby (Rachel), Kearah Cosby, Bryleigh Cosby, Kynlee Cosby, Anna Sablan, Allison Sablan and Samuel Sablan; six great-grandchildren, Breanna Cosby, Baylie Cosby, Bella Cosby, Gage Miller, Madalyn Johnson and Rayleigh Johnson; many nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
Homer’s funeral will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the special nurses of Hosparus Health for the care of Homer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Homer’s memory to The Bowling Green/ Warren County Humane Society.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.