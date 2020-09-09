Bowling Green, KY - Horace "Rooster" Coles, 85, of Bowling Green, KY entered into rest Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his residence. Rooster was a native of Bowling Green and born January 2, 1935.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 60 years, Patsy Jean Coles, his parents James Ewing and Malta Howell Coles. Rooster was a retired masonry contractor of brick, block and stone for over 55 years. He was a faithful member of Three Forks Church of Christ and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include two sons Randy Coles (Peggy), Ricky Coles (Julie) all of Bowling Green, two daughters Penny Ayers (Stevie) of Three Forks, KY and Debbie (Dennis) Petty of Bowling Green. Three brothers James, Edward and Ronnie Coles. Ten wonderful grandchildren, twenty precious great-grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. A special care giver Teresa Chism. Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12 noon at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A walk-thru visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Visitation on Friday will began at 10:00 am until time of services. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens.