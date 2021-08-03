HENDERSON, KENTUCKY – Horace Louis Shrader, Jr., 78, of Henderson, Kentucky, beloved husband of Melodie Shrader for 27 years, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and loving family. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 16, 1943, the son of the late Horace Shrader and Aline Richardson Shrader. He was a proud Vietnam veteran, the former director of housing for Western Kentucky University, former director of Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau, two-time chairman of the Kentucky Tourism Council, founding member of Bowling Green Dream Factory, active in the Hospitality Industry, and a local entrepreneur. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity (HP43), former President of the Bowling Green Jaycees and member of JCI Senate, the NRA, the Henderson Moose Lodge No. 732, the Henderson Elks Lodge No. 206, the American Legion Worsham Post No. 40, and a lifetime member of the VFW. His friendliness and kindness to all people and his devotion and love of his family were hallmarks of his unique character and a window into the beauty of his heart and soul. His inspiring presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jan Akers, and his dear friends, Charlie House and Ron King. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ami Brooks and husband, David, and granddaughter, Katie, of Russellville, Kentucky; his son, Jonathan Doom and wife, Kristi, and grandson Elijah, of Henderson, Kentucky; his son, Brandon Doom of Henderson, Kentucky; his sister, Charlotte Akers of LaGrange, Kentucky, her daughter, Shannon Seebert and husband, Michael, of Louisville, Kentucky; his sister, Cheryl Beckley and husband, David, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and their son, Elliot Beckley and wife, Laurel, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; his brother, Bob Shrader of Louisville, Kentucky, and Bob’s son, Rob Shrader and wife, Lisa Hoffman, and their daughters, Mariah, Caroline, and Lydia, and son, Elijah of Louisville, Kentucky; and Bob’s daughter, Rebecca McCarty and husband, William, of Georgetown, Indiana. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home in Henderson, Kentucky. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at the funeral home. A private family burial will be in Tirzah Cemetery in Dixon, Kentucky. A Family and Friends celebration will follow the service at the Shrader’s home. Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
