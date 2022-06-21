Morgantown - Howard Dean "Droopy" Drake, age 86 of Morgantown Ky. passed away on June 18, 2022 in Morgantown Ky. Howard was born on Monday, November 25, 1935 in the South Hill Community of Butler County to the late Charles and Jessie May Belcher Drake. He was a devoted member and Deacon for 46 years of Morgantown First Baptist Church, where he loved all children and suppling all of them with bubblegum, and a member of Cassia Lodge #272. Droopy along wife his wife Peggy become owners of Drake's Farm Service in 1961 serving the farmers of Butler County being the first to bring commercial application of fertilizer, bulk fertilizer, and crop protection. Droopy was instrumental in paving the way for what Drake's Farm service is today. Droopy was a avid hunter and fisherman and loved golfing, playing pool, riding BMW motorcycles, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by 3 brothers Carlton, Wilbur and Desper Drake.
Howard Dean "Droopy" Drake is survived by his wife of 66 years Peggy Ayers Drake of Morgantown Ky., Two Children Deana Drake Hauck and husband Bob of Crestwood Ky., and Howard Dennis "Denny" Drake and wife Kim of Morgantown Ky., one grandson Brandon Hauck of Louisville Ky., two step grandsons Chris Wallace and Jordan Wallace of Morgantown Ky., two step great grandchildren Avery Wallace of Bowling Green Ky., and Sage Wallace of Morgantown Ky., several nieces and nephews and his Drake's Farm Service Family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Morgantown First Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Wallace officiating. Burial will be in the Hill Haven Memory Gardens where Denny Drake, Brandon Hauck, Bob Hauck, Sage Wallace, Chris Wallace, Mark Drake, Chris Givens, and Ronnie Humes will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 21, 2022 from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the Jones Funeral chapel and on Wednesday June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am till service time at 1:00 pm at the Morgantown First Baptist Church. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Morgantown First Baptist Church P.O. Box 444 Morgantown Ky. 42261 or the Morgantown Mission 109 South Main Street Morgantown Ky. 42261. Please share any photos, memories, condolence or light a candle in memory of Droopy at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. The Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Howard Dean "Droopy" Drake.
