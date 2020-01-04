Howard Edward Fisher passed peacefully early in the morning on Thursday Jan 2nd 2020 in State College PA. He was born in Chicago, IL on Dec 2nd 1945. Howard was widowed by his wife and love Virginia Fisher in 2004 and is survived by his two Sons James Fisher and Allen Stubblefield as well as 4 Grandchildren Daniel and Katelyn Stubblefield, and Sierra and Marina Fisher.
Howard served his Country in the Navy from '66 to '70, and attended Western Kentucky University upon completion of his military service He was a proud Small Business Owner and member of the Bowling Green community for several decades before settling in State College to be closer to his Grandchildren.
His Family will hold a memorial service in the Bowling Green area in Spring 2020. Email jamesedwardfisher@yahoo.com to be sent memorial details.
