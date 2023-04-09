Rev. Howard Furlong, 89 of Smiths Grove went home to be with his Lord on April 6, 2023 at his residence.
He was the son of the late Roy and Pearl Houchens Furlong . He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Clorine Sowders Furlong and three sisters, Louise Carter, Wanda Smith and Twila Lawrence. Howard was a Baptist Minister, farmer and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of BonAyre Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his two sons, Daryl Furlong (Kathy) and Dwyane Furlong (Sharon); three grandchildren, Justin Furlong (Patti), Karen Henderson (Earl) and Sarah Moran (Jared); four great grandchildren, Maya Moran, Hannah and Krislee Furlong and Jack Henderson; three sisters, Agnes Jones, Noxie Beatty and Elain Lawrence (Michael).
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
