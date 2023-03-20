Howard Jarvis Margolis, 85, passed from this world on Thursday, March 16, 2023, after a battle with Parkinson’s. Born in Binghamton NY to Robert and Marion Margolis on September 3, 1937, Howard served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960 when he was honorably discharged. He went on to graduate from the University of Florida in 1964 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Howard married the love of his life, Patricia Margolis, in October 1982 and moved the family to Bowling Green, KY in 2000. Howard was named a Kentucky Colonel on February 29, 2008. He had a lifelong love of Jazz and was an Award-Winning Photographer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marion Margolis, his son Mark Margolis, a grandson James Maum, and his wife of 38 years, Patricia Margolis. He leaves behind 2 sons: Michael (Charlotte) Margolis, and David (Kimberly) Margolis; 1 daughter: Michelle Margolis; 5 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. There will be a public visitation from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at JC Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel located at 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103 with service to follow at 2 pm. Burial following service in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/tnky.
