Brownsville - Howard "H.P." Lindsey, 72, of Brownsville, KY, was released to Heaven on Jan. 14, 2020, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville while surrounded by his children. H.P. had a joyful spirit and brought a smile to everyone he encountered.
An avid outdoorsman, H.P. will be honored on Saturday, Jan.18, at the Barren River State Park Lodge at 1149 State Park Rd., Lucas, KY 42156.
The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. CST. All are welcome. See his full obituary at www.jbrattermanandsons.com/obituaries/Howard-Lindsey/
