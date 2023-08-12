BOWLING GREEN – Mr. Howard Ray Watt, age 76, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born January 8, 1947, in his grandfather’s house during a major snowstorm on Boiling Springs Road in Warren County to his late parents Cleo D. Watt and Addie Lucille Pippin Watt.
He was also preceded in his death by his brother David W. Watt and brother in-law Bob Lear.
Ray is survived by his daughter Heather Watt Phillips (Jake), son, Wes Watt, his grandchildren Dax Phillips, and Cole Phillips. He is also survived by his brothers Sam Watt (Joanie), Danny Watt (Sharon), sister Glenda Lear, and sister in-law Pam Watt along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ray was a member of many community organizations. He was a 32-degree Free Mason -Goshen Lodge, a member of the Scottish Rite Degree, Rizpah Shriners, U.S. Jaycees, Grand Moose Lodge Bowling Green and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority, and retired from Lowe’s, and the Warren County Building Inspector office. He was a longtime member of the Home Builders Association. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and was proud to be a Purple.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.