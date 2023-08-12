BOWLING GREEN – Mr. Howard Ray Watt, age 76, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was born January 8, 1947, in his grandfather’s house during a major snowstorm on Boiling Springs Road in Warren County to his late parents Cleo D. Watt and Addie Lucille Pippin Watt.

