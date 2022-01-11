Bowling Green, Kentucky – Mr. Howitt Cecil Martin, 81 of Bowling Green, Kentucky and a native of Greenville, Kentucky. Entered into rest on January 9, 2022, in Jefferson County. Visitation-Friday-January 14, 2022, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services-Friday-January 14, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment-Reynolds Cemetery, Greenville, Kentucky.