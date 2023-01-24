BOWLING GREEN – Hsieh Shane Pesterfield, 39, passed away with his loving wife by his side at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Friday, January 20, 2023.
He was born April 9, 1983 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Rodney Alan and Starletta Yalonda Beller, who survive.
Hsieh is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Jerry Wayne Pesterfield.
Hsieh was a fabricator at McIntosh Design & Fabrications. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Hsieh loved watching Lucas play sports. He loved grilling out and hanging out with family and friends. Hsieh was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, and friend who will be missed by all.
His memories will be cherished by his wife of fifteen years, Amanda Wilson Pesterfield; one son Lucas Pesterfield; two sisters Casey Gabbard (Jacob) and Chelsey Kepley (Hunter); one brother Jonathan Beller; maternal grandparents Carolyn Kates-Glass “Nanny” and Dee Dee Glass “Papaw”; paternal grandparents David and Janice Dougherty; father and mother-in-law Mark and Patricia Wilson; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sandra Hurt; nephews Matthew, Carter, Kasen, Eli and Colton; one niece Kyleigh; aunt Tiffany; cousins Lucy and Jewell; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 4 pm to 7 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will resume Friday morning from 9 am to 11 am at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 27 at 11 am at the funeral home with burial to follow in Old Union Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lucas Todd Pesterfield, C/O J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
