BOWLING GREEN, KY - Hubert “Nick” Venable James Jr. 80, passed away at his home in Bowling Green KY on Saturday, July 10.
He was born September 5, 1940 to Hubert Venable and Margaret Snider James in Franklin KY. A natural athlete, he remained an avid sportsman throughout his life. Graduating from Franklin-Simpson High in 1958 and WKU in 1963, he was proud to be in ROTC, an SAE and later a Kentucky Colonel.
Nick married Sue Flener on April 11, 1964, they had three children. He served in the Army at Ft. Benning, completing jump school and Ft. Gordon where he was a company commander. After his discharge, he built a successful 37-year career with a petro-chemical company. He enjoyed exploring historic sites and natural wonders with family and friends, stopping to fish or snorkel for lost lures under bridges along the way. Nick was known for his humor, love of animals and signature whistle. Following his lifelong dream, he retired on Lake Keowee to pursue his love of fly fishing, boating and hiking in the mountains as well as exploring abroad. He lived in eight different states making lasting friendships in each. In 2015, he returned to his beloved Kentucky to be closer to family. Nick was a member of State Street UMC.
H.V. James was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lewis James.
He is survived by his wife Sue; children Kim Mason, Nikki Welcker (Martin), and Paul James; grandchildren Matt, Jessica and Katelyn Mason, Kirby and Alex Welcker and Claire James; brother Danny James (Melinda); sister Wanda Barrett; sister-in-law Judy Steers (Lee); nieces Medana McCracken (Duncan) and Missy Andrews (Kareem); nephews Garrett (Beth), David, Phil and John (Tish) James.
Visitation will be held Saturday July 24, 11:00am to 2:00pm at JC Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with a celebration of life service at 2:00pm. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. Judes or the Alzheimer's Association.