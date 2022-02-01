Lancaster – On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Hubert R. Norris passed into eternity to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, for whom he spent his life time in service. Hubert like his Savior was a carpenter by trade, and has left a legacy of fine homes for many of the residents in Barren County Kentucky. He was also a tireless servant in the local churches he attended and invested in missionary work at both home and abroad. Hubert was truly a pilgrim who was just visiting this earthly home and he longed for the day he could go home to be with his Lord. And now that journey is complete and, in his absence, he has left behind his wife Ruth who cared for him in final days, three daughters Debbie, Wanda and Ruby whom he loved dearly, four step-children with whom he had the honor to assist on their journey and several grandchildren and great grandchildren who brightened his life immensely. Hubert was born on December 12, 1933, in Cumberland County, KY as the first son of Millard and Nina (Wells) Norris who have preceded him in death. Hubert often mentioned the pain of outliving those he cherished such as Ruth his elder sister, Earl his younger brother and his wife Willow but now he will join them in their heavenly home. Hubert would count it as a lost opportunity to have any public statement concerning his life without the mentioning the brotherly advice, he gave to so many he encountered which simply states, “this is the day the Lord has made let us rejoice and be glad in it.” Wise words in these trying times. Hubert will be missed by all those who had the great fortune of meeting him on his journey. A celebration of life will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church on Tompkinsville Road in Glasgow at 11:00 AM March 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for expressions of sympathy to go to Gethsemane Baptist Church in honor of Hubert Norris. Ramsey-Young Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
