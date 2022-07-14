Scottsville - Hubert Vernon Craddock, age 97, died Monday July 11, 2022 at his home in Scottsville, KY.
Born in Hart County KY on October 9, 1924 to the late Carlos Buell Craddock and Frances Lizzie Puckett Craddock he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 and a half years, Alene Humphrey Craddock, son R. Don Craddock, parents and siblings. He was a World War II veteran in the U.S. Navy, member of Scottsville First United Methodist Church, past board member of the Laura Goad Turner Charitable Foundation, a farmer, teacher in both Dawson Springs KY and Bunnell FL, owner of several Dollar General Stores and retired from Dollar General Corporation as Secretary/Treasurer.
He is survived by four grandchildren; Cindy Kutch (Steve), Alec Craddock, Ryan Craddock, and Courtney Anderson (Kenny), eight great grandchildren; Ashley (Ted), Michael, Brad, Scott, Gage, Harlie, Wil, and Ema, and daughter in law Tish Slavens.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM July 18, 2022 at the Scottsville First United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Monday July 18, 2022 at the Scottsville First United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Donation may be made Scottsville First United Methodist Church.
