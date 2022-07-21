Bowling Green - Hugh D. Williams, age 78, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Hugh was born on August 30, 1943, in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, in Monroe County. He was preceded in death by his father, John Black Williams and his mother, Gertrude Ross Williams; three brothers, Billy Frank Williams (Colleen), Paul Williams (Connie), and Garry Wayne Williams; one sister, Jessie Eaves (Cliff); and one son, Phillip Williams.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 58 years, Shirley Bowles Williams; a daughter, Michelle Wilson (Erick); a son, Bryon Williams (Cherie); three grandsons, Chaz, Mason & Bryce; a granddaughter, Erica Vincent (Dex); one great granddaughter, Aria Michelle Vincent; one step granddaughter, Kelsie McFall (Jamison); one sister, Judy Hardesty (John); and several very special nieces and nephews.
Hugh loved to fly. He served 4 years of active duty in the United States Air Force. He owned his own plane after being Honorably Discharged from the Air Force in 1967. It truly was his passion! Due to health issues, he had to give up a lot of things early in life that he enjoyed. He was a real fighter! Hugh attended Parkway Church of Christ.
Hardy & Son Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his arrangements. Visitation will be on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service for Hugh will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Chapel. Burial will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Honorariums can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
