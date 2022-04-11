Bowling Green – Hugh David Roe, 89, went to be with his Savior and Lord, Sunday morning, April 10, 2022. Hugh had been hospitalized for five weeks at The Medical Center at Bowling Green and The Medical Center at Scottsville (Rehab Facility). Hugh was born on the Roe Farm on Three Springs Road, Bowling Green KY on June 11, 1932. He was the son of the late Hugh C. Roe and Mabel White Roe. He was a 1950 graduate of Bowling Green High School, where he excelled in baseball, football and basketball. Hugh was the Captain of his team in each of these sports. In 2014 he was inducted into the Bowling Green High Hall of Fame. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1955, with a degree in Agriculture. He was a member of the UK Baseball team and was also a member and President of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a member of the UK Livestock judging team. He founded the Roe-Dickson Agriculture Scholarship and initiated an endowment for the UK Livestock Judging Team. Hugh was also a UK Fellow. In 1955, following his graduation from UK, Hugh enlisted in the United States Military, where he held the rank of Captain while serving our Country as a pilot in the US Air Force. Following his discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Chicago where he worked at the Stockyards and drove a Checker Cab part-time. Hugh had a career of 37 years with Allied Chemical and Arcadian Corporation. He served as Regional and National Account Manager. He lived in many mid-western cities and states before retiring in Memphis, TN. Hugh David enjoyed retirement spending winter months in Longboat Key and Naples, FL. He loved Bowling Green, Ky and was very active in his community through Rotary International, The Walking Club, Aviation Heritage Park. He was a member of Bowling Green First Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Louise Roe, mother of Kimberly A. Roe (Sheryl), Murfreesboro, TN, and a son Michael D. Roe (Linda) and granddaughter Kasmira of Madison, CT. Hugh is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Roe, a stepson Stephen Russell (Dana), Scottsville, KY. Hugh leaves behind several grandchildren-Michael Russell, Katie Knight (Kurt), Lauren Russell Hayes, Amber Russell, Shelby Cole Harwood (Kyle), Spencer Cole (Jordan) and 8 great grandchildren. Survivors also include a sister-in-law, Peggy Loid, a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Kay Clark, a cousin, Jennie Roe, all of Bowling Green, KY and a nephew, Mark Ellison, Seffner, FL. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Sue Ellison, a stepson, Paul Hoffman Russell, and a step-grandson, George Hoffman Russell, III. Hugh David championed the art of friendship and is survived by many friends! Visitation will be Thursday April, 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Funeral Service at 12:00 PM and burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Roe-Dickson Agriculture Scholarship : University of Kentucky College of Agriculture S123 Ag. Science Center North Lexington, KY 40546
