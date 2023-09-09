DANVILLE – Hugh Gates Hines Jr. died Sept. 5, 2023. He was born in Nashville, Tenn., and raised in Bowling Green, the son of Hugh Gates and Geraldine DeLacy FitzGerald Hines, Sr.
Hugh served his country, profession, community and college with distinction. He graduated from College High School, Bowling Green, attended Vanderbilt University and graduated from Centre College where he was a Phi Delta Theta fraternity member.
Following graduation from Centre College in 1960, he enlisted in the US Navy. Upon completing Officer Candidate School, he served three years of active duty. Upon completing his active duty, he moved to the Naval Reserve status, serving an additional 15 years, retiring as Lieutenant Commander.
He opened the Danville office of Northwestern Mutual in 1965. He earned the professional credentials, CLU and ChFC, from The American College. During his professional tenure, he received multiple national awards from Northwestern Mutual. Additionally, he served as president of the Kentucky Life Underwriters Association and had been an instructor in the insurance program at Eastern Kentucky University.
Other business involvement included Fine Prints Marketing, Kennington Associates, the Todd Organization, Executive Benefits Specialists of Kentucky LLC, and M&H Riverside Farm. He served on the Commonwealth First Federal Saving and Loan Board from 1974 -1982. Hugh also served on the Great Financial Federal Board from 1982 -1997. He served on the US Bank Advisory Board from 1997 until recently. He served on the American Red Cross, Central Kentucky Cancer, the Ephraim McDowell Health boards, and was a past chairman of the Ephraim McDowell Health Foundation. He was also a Regional Consultant for Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
He was a director and past president of the Kentucky Golf Association and a United States Golf Association committee member. Danville Country Club was his home golf course, and he was a member of The Club of Olde Stone. His dedication to Centre College included serving as president of the Alumni Association, serving on the Board of Trustees and the President’s Advisory Council.
He chaired the fundraising committee for the 2012 Vice Presidential Debate and was honored as the Centre Associate of the Year in 2013. Hugh was a cradle Episcopalian and joined Trinity Episcopal Church when he moved to Danville in 1965, serving on the Vestry numerous times.
Hugh is survived by Marjorie “Marji” Herndon Hines his wife of 63 years; a daughter, Marjorie “Robinson” Hines (Doug) Regen, Nashville; and son Hugh Gates (Amy) Hines, III; his grandchildren Powell FitzGerald (Lauren) Regen, Jackson Collins Regen, Emily Hart Hines, John Robinson (Sarah) Hines, Benjamin “Ben” Rapier Hines and great-grandchild Murphy Powell Regen.
Visitation will be 4 pm-7 pm, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 320 West Main, Danville, KY, 40422. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks to keep the legacy by supporting Trinity Episcopal Church’s outreach program, Backpack for Kids, or the Trinity Building Fund. Online guestbook available at www.stithcares.com.