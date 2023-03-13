Bowling Green – Hugh Nell Belcher Vaughn, 101, of Bowling Green passed away on March 11, 2023. The Warren County native was born in Hadley, Kentucky on July 28, 1921. She was a daughter of the late Delbert Belcher and Vada Amos Belcher and was preceded in death by her husband Carlos James Vaughn, her brother, James Estil Belcher and her sister, Heloine Belcher Peay. She dearly loved her family and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also a homemaker and member of the West End Church of Christ. She is survived by two sons, James Larry Vaughn (Linda) and Kenny W. Vaughn of Bowling Green, two grandsons, James L. Vaughn (Terra) of Louisville, and Jonathan L. Vaughn (Erica) of Bowling Green; and five great grandchildren, Ireland Vaughn and London Vaughn of Louisville and Jenna Vaughn, Layla Vaughn and Jonathan Lawrence Vaughn II of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Wednesday March 15, 10:30 a.m. at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial next to her beloved husband, James, to follow in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p. m. Tuesday March 14, at the funeral home and from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.jckirbyandson.com.
Hugh Nell Vaughn (Belcher)
