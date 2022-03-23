Bowling Green - Hugh Porter "HP" Causey, 96, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022 at his home in Bowling Green Ky.
Born Dec. 11, 1925 to the late Ida Mae Causey Graham and Eurastus Causey, HP is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Martin Causey of Bowling Green; his daughter, Cathy Pioli (Andy); sons Dennis Causey (Lori), David Causey (Crystal), and Mike Causey (Tammy), all of Bowling Green; step-son Gary Simmons; his sister, Peggy Allen of Blythewood, SC; grandchildren Stephen Taylor, Jenny Bates, Lisa Halladay, Katelyn Causey, Travis Causey, Aron Causey (Sierra), Gunnar Causey, Rowdy Causey, and Porter Causey; one great granddaughter Nora, step-grandchildren Justin Simmons and Nicole Simmons; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenda Loafman Causey.
HP was born in Hadley and lived there as a youth, attending school there. He moved to Indianapolis to work, then returned to live and work in Bowling Green. He worked for others for a while after he returned, but then branched out into owning and running his own businesses. He ran service stations in several locations, including the one where Circus Square is currently located. The history marker at the side of the building that is now restrooms has a picture of his dad Eurastus, who worked for HP, and his sister Peggy. He ran Causey's Excavating, and could tell you what lay beneath the foundations of many local buildings. He also ran Causey's Auto Parts and Salvage, which allowed him to serve many people in the community.
Hugh Porter had a big heart. At one time, after helping a family passing through town get their car repaired, he was presented with the Key to the City. He held onto the letter and key he received and would proudly show it when the subject came up. HP thoroughly enjoyed stock car racing, and along with Charles Garvin, brought the sport to Bowling Green. Hugh Porter loved and cared for his family, friends, and community. Many people benefitted from his big-hearted spirit over the years, and he will truly be missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 26, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Saturday from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.
