Franklin - Hulis Burton, 85, of Franklin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home at 10:53 p.m. on October 9, 2021, following a brief battle with lung cancer. Hulis, known to his friends as Burt, was born in Columbia, Kentucky, to Ealie and Bonnie Burton who preceded him in death.
Hulis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Valerie Burton, eight children, Linda Schlasky (Bob) of Nevada, MO, Hulis Burton, Jr., of Fessenden, ND, Lisa Lieser (Guy) of Sugar Grove, IL, Terry Burton of Aurora, IL, Jeff Burton (Nancy Hagan) of Harvey, ND, Julie Ranger (Jeff), Jennifer Hunt (Bart), and Gina Crabtree (Nathan) all of Bowling Green, KY, 15 Grandchildren, Christina Miller (Carl), Stephanie Stiefbold (Patrick Arvin), Cheree Burton (Jason Carpenter), Brook Ebersohl (Jay), Brent Harper, Amber Smyder (Chris), Alesha Lieser (Nolan Koch), Abigail Lieser, Felicia Hertz (David), Heather Burton, Jeffrey Ranger (Christina Gorman), Ashley Ranger, Madison Hunt, Natalie Crabtree and Allison Crabtree, 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. In addition to his children, he is survived by siblings, Leaman Burton of Hope, IN, Jerry Burton (Eloise) of Conover, NC, Jody Burton of Columbia, KY, Brenda Deal (David) of Claremont, NC, Robert Burton (Pat) of Columbia, KY, Nella Lamb of Whiteland, IN, and Edgar Burton (Christina) of Columbia, KY, many nieces and nephews, and dear family friends Sherman and Mary Rucker, Steve and Lois Hoots, and Karen and Dominic Rappelli.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Millie Harmon Burton, siblings Rosemary Burton, Elmo Burton, Leon Burton and Shirley Burton and one grandson, Joshua Burton.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Central Time at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, Kentucky followed by a Celebration of Life on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, Illinois on Monday, October 18, 2021at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.