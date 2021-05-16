Bowling Green – Hunter Vance Jr, 82, passed away on May 14, 2021. He was born on January 4, 1939 in Barren County, KY to the late Elva “Doodle” Vance and Vernon Downey Vance. In addition to his parents Hunter was preceded in death by his wife Judy Vance. Growing up in Glasgow, Hunter loved sports and was an avid baseball player. He played for both the Glasgow Scotties and Glasgow Bruins. He played minor league baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. Hunter coached Babe Ruth baseball for 20 years for the Bowling Green City Recreational Department. Hunter served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force and was a tobacco sales representative for Pinkerton Tobacco Company. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who was loved and will be missed by all. He is survived by two children Scotty Vance and Dawn Burgess (Dylan); four grandchildren Reagan, Embry, & Cooper Burgess and Jon-Hunter Vance; one brother Johnny Vance (Norma); and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
