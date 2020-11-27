Bowling Green – Ida Mae Gipson passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Walk-Through Visitation: 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Gatewood and Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc, 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, KY followed by service at 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, 1209 Fairview Avenue.