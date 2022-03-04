Bowling Green - Ilene "Pinky" McPherson Falcone age 89 of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 12:05 pm at Hopkins Health Care and Rehab. Pinky was born in Penrod, Kentucky to the late Vernie and Ora Lyons McPherson. She is the widow of Frank Falcone Sr. having been married for 57 years. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Lyndell, Mildrine, Odrie, Bill, Ernest and Grace.
Pinky was the Deli Manager for Houchens Industries, where she retired. She was well known in the catering and restaurant buisness, having worked for Ray's Catering for many years. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Pinky was an avid WKU Fan. Pinky was a loving, caring and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all that knew and loved her.
Pinky is survived by her children, Rick Falcone and his wife Maria, Janet Mills and husband Kelly, Frank Falcone Jr. all of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Scott Falcone, Lauren Cardwell (Chris), Anthony Falcone (Serena), Ryan Falcone (Kirsten), and Natalie Mills (Dillon), Great grandchildren, Makayla, Jaxon, Maylie, London, and Caroline. 1 Step grandchild, 5 step great grandchildren and 2 step great great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Also her life long best friend Kathryn Sadvary.
Pinky's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hopkins Health Care for all the tender and loving care they provided! Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday and after 10:00 am on Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. With the funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery next to her husband Frank.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.