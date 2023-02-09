Imogene Kelley Garmon, age 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky surrounded by her loving family. The Allen County, Kentucky native was born Sunday, August 13, 1933 to the late Oren "Red" Kelley and Ercie B. (Minix) Kelley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clessie Garmon and her son, Dwight W. Garmon. Mrs. Garmon was fiercely independent and was a self-made business woman who ran and operated Imogene's Alterations on Nutwood Street for over 30 years. She loved everyone that she encountered, but had a special love for her family. She had a compassionate and caring spirit that allowed her to make everyone feel welcome, especially when she started feeding them as cooking was considered her love language. She often was known as a problem solver, making a way when there seemed like there was no way. One of her proudest achievements was helping raise her granddaughter Kelley and seeing her grow up to be the woman she is today. Imogene often led by example in empowering women as she won the Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero Award in April 2022 and being presented the United States' Senate Small Business of the Week Award by Senator Rand Paul at the age of 88. She was a beloved seamstress, wife, mother, grandmother affectionately known as "Gin-gi", and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her memories will be cherished by her son, Tim Garmon (Patti); her beloved grandchildren, Kelley Haynes (Tate), Luke Garmon (Maggie), and Jennifer Grider (Jarred); her great-grandchildren, Cade Haynes, Charly Haynes, and Chanler Haynes; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Garmon; her sister-in-law, Phoebe Goodman; her brother-in-law, Bobby Garmon; her special caretaker, Gulya; her special cousin, Anita Stamatis (Bob); and several beloved cousins and friends. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow beside her late husband in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, February 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
