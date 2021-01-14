Bowling Green - Imogene M. Carter, 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
The Warren county native was a daughter of the late William Henry Miller and Pearl Young Miller and was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Chaffin.
Mrs. Carter worked for Holley Carburetor for 40 years and was a graduate of the 1950 class at Bowling Green High School where she was voted Best Personality of her senior class. She was a faithful member of Glendale Baptist Church for 50 years and presently attended First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, John "J.C." Carter; a daughter, Sherri Carter Sleight (Craig); a son, Steve Carter (Sherry); three sisters, Billie Terwilleger, Wanda Austin and LaDonna Reinhart; one brother, Dr. Al Miller; four grandchildren, Melissa Carter Cook (Cameron), Jordan Carter (Natalie), Carter Sleight and Grant Sleight; three great grandchildren, Connor, Emma and Hadley.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:00 pm, Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, January 18, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home and from 11:00 am to service time on Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.