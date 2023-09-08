SMITHS GROVE – Imogene Smith Meeks, 97 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Cozy Smith and Helen Duckett Smith. She was the wife of the late Wallace Meeks. Imogene was preceded in death by three brothers, Hugh Calvin Smith, Donald Smith and Johnny Smith; one sister, Velma Ann Smith. She was a housewife and a member of Martinsville Baptist Church.

