BOWLING GREEN — Ina Cox Puckett, 91, of Bowling Green, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her residence. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Charles E. and Pearl Mae Cox.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Cox, Glen Cox and Howard Cox; three sisters, Louise Cox, Vivian Brizendine George and Helen Havens.
Ina was a member of Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University and retired from civil service with the Department of the U.S. Army at Fort Knox.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 12 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday, April 12 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bill Puckett; a daughter, Beverly Crawford (David); a sister, Imogene Poston; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
