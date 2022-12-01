Rockfield – Ina Rhoton Davis, Age 86, of Rockfield, KY, passed away Sunday, (November 27, 2022) at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY.
She was born September 23, 1936 in Boles, KY, the daughter of the late Reed & Flora Denton Rhoton. She was employed with Holley Carburetors of Bowling Green and also a member of the Leonard Church of Christ in TN.
She is survived by sons, Steve (Stacy) Davis and Bruce Davis; grandchildren, Holland (Christian) Lauria, Duell Davis; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Davis and Pacey Lauria.
Funeral Services Friday, December 2, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. from Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN. Interment: Whitley Cemetery, Red Boiling Springs, TN. Visitation: Friday 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Arrangements by the ANDERSON & SON FUNERAL HOME DIRECTORS, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191. www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com
