Bowling Green - Inelle Williams Murphy, 96, wife of late Curtis Murphy went to heaven on July 27, 2020.
Born in Monroe County, KY. December 8, 1923. She was one of four children born to Jeff and Ella Williams, Tompkinsville, KY. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Williams, Carroll Williams, and a sister, Modelle Gentry. Mother of three children, Terrell Murphy, Bowling Green, KY. (Brenda), Becky Murphy Bushong, Lexington, KY. (late Bill Bushong), Rene' Murphy Kesterson, Louisville, KY. Grandmother of 5 grandchildren, Marty Murphy (Lora), Morgantown, KY. Yantez Murphy (Cindy), Bowling Green, KY. Molly Carr (Jonathan) Lexington, KY. Becca Murphy Meadows (Ryan) Arlington, VA. Clay Kesterson, Independence, KY. Great Grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. Lydia Jenkins (Ethan), Madelyn Murphy, Curtis Murphy, Grace Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Briggs Carr, Hudson Carr, Ella Sue Carr, Beau and Samantha Meadows.
Mrs. Murphy was a faithful member of Lost River Church of Christ (formally Twelfth Street Church of Christ), and her day by day life reflected the fruits of the spirit of love, kindness, meekness, gentleness, and forbearance. She was anchored in her Christian life. Her family and her son, daughter, daughter in law, and grandchildren all rise up and call her blessed. Thus, has passed a lovely lady, whose presence will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Murphy's funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Lost River Church of Christ in Mrs. Inelle's memory.