Bowling Green - Inez Francis Proffitt (Moore), 91, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 9th 2021. She was affectionately known as Mimmie, Mimi, or Meme. However you spelled it, everyone knew the name and the sweet, kind and loving lady behind it.
Inez was born March 22, 1930 in Center Point, KY to the late Ambros Clyde and Robbie Mae Milam Moore. She was the oldest of nine siblings. She attended Tompkinsville High School in Monroe Co. KY. She married Clarence Edward Proffitt October 31, 1947. They settled in Woodburn, KY where they raised two children. While living in Woodburn, they were Members of Woodburn Baptist Church. Inez was a homemaker and a devoted Christian. Later in life she and her husband were members of Providence Knob Baptist Church. She loved her children, grand children, and great grand children immensely. She had no greater joy than seeing them happy and made sure nobody left hungry.
Inez was proceeded in death by her Husband Clarence Edward Proffitt and siblings A.C. Moore, Wanda Moore Harris, Lou Moore Hogan, Tobe Moore, and Freddie Moore.
Inez is survived by her daughter Rita Daniel (Bill). Her son Steve Proffitt. Her Grandchildren Krista Proffitt, Justin Proffitt (Rachel), Billie Jean Sowell (Brad). Great-Grandchildren, Camryn Proffitt, Braylon Boards, Ariyah Austin, Cayden Poteet, Gavin Poteet and Nolan Poteet. Two Sisters Alice Hays of Bowling Green, KY, and Bettye Watkins of Clarksville, TN. One Brother Follis Moore of Guthrie, KY.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 20th from 12-3 at the Woodburn Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Woodburn Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.