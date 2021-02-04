Bowling Green – Ione Parsley, 100, of Bowling Green passed away at her residence Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Anderson Smith and Alberta Gertrude Clemons Smith. In addition to her parents Mrs. Parsley is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Parsley; daughter, Nicolette “Nikki” Holman and her sister, Evelyn Smith Sanders.
Mrs. Parsley retired from the Pet Milk Company and Fruit of The Loom. She was a member of Trinity Christian Church and a part of the Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association.
She is survived by her cousins, Robert Harrell, Jerry Harrell, Vera Bodiford, Donald “Pete” Harrell (Joyce) and Dorothy Davis.
Ione’s caregivers, Brenda and her sister are grateful for the honor and privilege to have cared for Mrs. Parsley all these years. A special thanks also to Kelly Goad.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 am until service time. Committal service will be at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Fairview Cemetery #2.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barren River Area Safe Space, (BRASS), Child Advocacy Center or Living Waters of the World.