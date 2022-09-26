Smiths Grove - Irene Lockhart Butler, 95 of Glasgow, KY passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Clifton Lockhart and Elizabeth Lowe Lockhart Bowles. She was the wife of the late Marvin Butler and was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hines. Irene was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Her survivors include two daughters, Elaine Cloud (Donnie) and Jane Hines (Mike); one son, Dwayne Butler; two grandchildren, Michael Hines (Dana) and Mandy Hines (Sheila); three great grandchildren, Marcus Bowling, Emily Hines and Kayleigh Hines. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
