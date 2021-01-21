Franklin - Irene Hayes Estes, age 96 of Auburn, died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Hopkins Nursing Center in Woodburn, KY.
Crafton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 pm at Cave Spring Baptist Church in Auburn.
A native of Logan County Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hayes and Dulie Belcher Hayes. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a life-long member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. She was recognized as the longest living member and attended weekly services faithfully until the Covid-19 pandemic began. She retired from the Auburn Hosiery Mill after 30 years of employment.
Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Earl Estes; one infant son, Roger Dale; 5 sisters, Mae Penley, Oma Sue Martin, Helen White, Florence Belcher and Nell Belcher; and 3 brothers, Clifford Hayes, Carl Hayes and Preston Hayes.
Survivors include a son - Norman Estes (Patsy) of Auburn; a daughter, Karen Milliken (Doug) of Russellville; 4 grandchildren, Bryan Estes (Jan) and Tracey Yates (Jim) of Auburn, Melissa Inscoe (Wessley) of Nashville, TN, and Joseph Milliken (Katherine) of Houston, TX; 7 great grandchildren Robyn, Wesley, Ryan, Adam, Addison, Luke and Charlotte; 2 great great grandchildren, Bella Rose and Jaxon.
Visitation will begin at 12 pm Saturday at the church. Memorial gifts may be made to Cave Spring Baptist Church, 5094 Cave Spring Road, Auburn, KY 42206. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfunerlhome.com