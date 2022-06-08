Morgantown - Iris Brooks Truelove, age 69 of Morgantown, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1952 in Bowling Green, KY to the late Wilbur Guy and Helen Rubel Barkley Brooks. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years Michael Truelove; two brothers Wilbur Guy Brooks Jr. and Dorris Howard "Billy" Brooks and one sister Ione B. McKinney.
Iris Truelove is survived by her daughter Courtney Meredith; two granddaughters Everleigh and Henleigh Meredith; one brother Robert Earl Brooks.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Friday, June 10, 2022 at 4:00pm with Bro. Gregg Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery. Visitation Friday, June 10, 2022 from 1:00 pm until funeral time at Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Iris at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com
