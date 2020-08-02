Bowling Green - Isaiah Snodgrass, age 68, passed away Friday July 31, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, TN. The Flint Springs, KY native was the son of the late Theodore K. Snodgrass and Dimple Elms Snodgrass.
He was preceded in death by two brothers Isaac Snodgrass and Ronnie Lee Kessinger and Richard Craig Cunningham. Isaiah was a veteran of the US Army having served his country during the Vietnam campaign.
He is survived by his companion of 32 years Charolene W. Burden, son Isaiah Snodgrass Jr., daughter Brandy Hargis (Tim), sister Margaret Sandborn (Scott), brother Oral Lee Kessinger, Charolene's children, Chris Cunningham (Missy) and Chuck Cunningham (Denise) grandchildren Wyatt Aldon Isaiah Hargis, Jessica I. Cunningham, Halie C. Cunningham, Lauren T. Gomez (Joseph) and Alex K Chessen (Josh).
Visitation will be Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.