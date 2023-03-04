Bowling Green – Italene “Ikey” Glascock Lucas, 88, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Bridgepointe – Christian Healthcare in Bowling Green, KY. Her children were at her side. The Boone County, Missouri native was born September 24, 1934 to the late Edmund Lealand and Erma Stella Taylor Glascock.
Ikey was a member of Christ United Methodist Church for over fifty years. Although primarily a homemaker, she also worked part-time as a secretary for the church and several departments at WKU, where her husband was a professor of History. Ikey was a classic homemaker and might be considered an early “farm-to-table” cook. She loved to prepare meals from her backyard garden for her family and friends. Ikey was known for her chocolate pound cake and homemade crescent rolls at church potlucks.
She was active in her children’s lives as a volunteer Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Leader, and PTA Member. Ikey loved and was loved by her family and friends and will be missed. Although her decline was slow and sometimes difficult, she died very peacefully and for that her children are thankful.
Her memories will be cherished by her three children Scott Jefferson Lucas (Rosaline) of Manassas, VA, Amy Lucas Dennison (Steve) of Nashville, TN, and Susan Alicia Warren (Chuck) of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren Michael Warren (Kate), Alexandra McKnight (Brad); Isabel and Darcy Lucas; sister Martha Geel (Ken) of Columbia, MO; nephew David Geel (Tisha); and nieces Brandi Marsh (Steve) and Leslie Donovan (Jim).
A private family Celebration of Life and inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
