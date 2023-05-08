BOWLING GREEN – Iva Miller, 99, formerly of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Hospice House. The Warren County native was a daughter to the late Emsley and Laura Belle Elmore Raymer and wife of the late Gerald Wayne Miller. She is preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. She was a member of Lost River Church of Christ.
Her survivors include her two daughters, Martha Jo Collins and Jeannene Johnson, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 3-4 pm and a memorial service at 4 pm, Friday, May 12, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Kentucky. There was a graveside service May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the family.
