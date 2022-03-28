Bowling Green – Ivan Earl Schieferdecker, age 86, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with his wife of 43 years by his side at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in Keokuk, Iowa, and grew up in Fort Madison in the same state. Following two years with the Army in Germany, he earned a B.F.A. degree from the University of Illinois in 1961 and an M.F.A. in printmaking from the University of Iowa in 1964. He then joined the Department of Art at Western Kentucky University where he taught printmaking, design, drawing, art appreciation and art survey until his retirement in 2000. Professor Schieferdecker loved his family and friends, but his passion was making art and sharing his understanding and his work, which was accepted in numerous national and regional exhibi-tions, including shows sponsored by the Speed Art Museum, the Owensboro Museum of Art, the Kentucky Arts Commission, the ADI Gallery in San Francisco, the Fay Gold Gallery in Atlanta, and the Van Straaten Gallery in Chicago. He had over 35 solo or small group exhibitions, most recently at Galerie Hertz in Louisville and the Downing Museum in Bowling Green. His work can be found in many collections, including those of Austin Peay University, the Brown Forman Company, Churchill Downs, the Louisville Courier-Journal, Ohio University, the Springfield Art Museum in Springfield, Missouri, and the Hospital Corporation of America in Nashville. In 2001 Professor Schieferdecker was filmed for the KET video production Looking At Painting, Part 3, Abstraction, as one of fourteen artists included in the three-part series. A few years later he helped his long-time friend, Jerry Baker of the Baker Foundation, organize the Downing collection and mount its first Joe Downing exhibit, along with those of 2010 and 2012. Ivan gained staunch friends and supporters throughout his career and was especially close to such former students as Professor Hal Shunk of Wilmington College, Ohio, and Bob Blanton who is today an internationally known master printmaker and who has credited Ivan as his first print-making professor. Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Earl Albert Schieferdecker; his mother, Marie Evelyn Mielke Schieferdecker; and his sister, Rose Marie Bohnenkamp. He is survived by his wife, Laurin Notheisen; his daughter, Erin Britton (Alan); two grandsons, Sean and Drew Britton; his niece, Audrey Graver; and two nephews, Mike Bohnenkamp and Neal Bohnenkamp. Before he died, Ivan completed all the works for an art exhibition scheduled for this May. Ellis Walker Gallery has agreed to make the exhibit’s opening reception a celebration of life. Please join family and friends Friday evening, May 6, 2022, at Ellis Walker Gallery in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
