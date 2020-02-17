Bowling Green - J.B. Davis, age 83, passed away peacefully at his residence in Bowling Green, KY on Friday, February 14, 2020.
He was an Edmonson County native born to the late Archie and Zelma Hawks Davis. J.B. was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He loved visits from his daughters, spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, but most of all he missed his wife who was the love of his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Audrey Jean Davis; sister Brenda George (Tony); and brothers Charles Davis (Pauline), Clifton Davis (Theresa), and Pedro Davis. Survivors include daughters Penny Davis (Joseph Metzger) of Oceanside, CA, Rebecca Davis of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Anastasia, Julia, and Katharine Metzger; sisters Lenda Moore (Larry), Catherine Wilson (Edward), Joyce Davis; brother Kenny Davis (Linda) all of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral services Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Grove Presbyterian Church, 4350 Chalybeate School Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
