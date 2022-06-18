Bowling Green - J. T. Thomas, Jr., 84, of Bowling Green, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence. The Bowling Green native was born July 7, 1937, a son of the late J. T. Thomas, Sr. and Margaret Bratcher Thomas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Dodd Thomas.
Mr. Thomas was a retired member of the U.S. Air Force serving in Vietnam and holding the rank of TSgt. He was also retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a Methodist.
Survivors include his three daughters, Dianne Roberts (Kelley), Sandra Kitchens (Jeff), and Shelley Sargent (Duane); three brothers, David, Charles and Steve Thomas; one sister, Joan Rawlings; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Malazarte, Mason Roberts, Jennifer Williams, Whitney Roberts, Gerald Belk, Dwayne Belk and Eric Belk; sixteen great grandchildren, Hunter, Jackson, Riley, J. T., Wyatt, Isabelle, Alan, Jacob, Lily, Robert, Anthony, Johnathon, Ellyonna, Scarlett, Espin and Jay T.
Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Private family Graveside Service will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
