Franklin - With family and friends at his bedside Jack Gerbic passed away on February 25, 2022. Jack was born raised and educated in Cleveland, Ohio. And was always ready to take on an extra chore or help someone in need. His problem-solving talent was put to great use during the days of the 30's depression.
His goal when young, was to be a Marine, 'Uncle Sam Wanted You". Jack joined the Ohio National Guard while in high school, then joined the Marines when graduated, spending the next four years in their service honorably discharged as a survivor in the Chosen Few. While working at GM during high school, his resourcefulness along the way earned him a good name and friends forever. While Quality Director at the Chevrolet Plant in St. Louis, he was asked to conduct a search for improving a suitable location where Corvettes can be produced. He enlisted engineers Stan Studdard and Wayne Johnson in the search and Bowling Green, KY was the place they chose, and Jack spent the next twelve years there and retired in 1992.
Jack is preceded in death by his son Thomas Gerbic, parents Anthony and Jennie, brothers Anthony Gerbic, Thomas Gerbic, and sister Judith Bischof.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Paddy Gerbic, children Mary Solima, John (Susan) Gerbic, Kathy (Greg) Hogan, Peter (Kirsten) Gerbic, Sue (Jerry) Magochy, Stephen (Mary Ann) Gerbic, Patrick (Paige) Gerbic, Chris Gerbic, 32 grandchildren, 15 grandchildren and many beloved friends. His faith family friends was his services to others. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday March 5 at St. Phillips Catholic Church beginning at 12 o'clock with visitation one hour prior. Mass will be celebrated by Father Bala.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.