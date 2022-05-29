Bowling Green – Jack Jeannette, 83, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Greenview Hospital. The Clarksville, TN native was born on October 10, 1938 to the late Eugene and Fairy Jeannette. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Ellen Jeannette; his second wife, Martha Brown Jeannette; a sister, Jean McFadden; a brother, Howard “Tuffy” Jeannette, and a nephew, Kenneth McFadden. Once Mr. Jeannette graduated from Bowling Green High School, he attended Bowling Green Business University. He retired from Detrex as the Data Processing Manager before working at Cissell as the Strategic Planning Manager. Mr. Jeannette proudly served in the Kentucky Army National Guard for 30 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and sang in the choir. Mr. Jeannette is survived by two children, Michael Jeannette (Debbie) and Patti Spear (Kevin); two step-daughters, Gina Brown Cassity (Mark) and Christy Jo Brown; two nieces, Susan Watts (Brad) and Nancy Russell; several great-nieces and nephews; several great-great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 1:00 PM until service time, all at the church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
