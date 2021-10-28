Fort Myers, FL - Jack Parnell Minish Jr., 73, a resident of Lee County, FL since 1983, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born January 11, 1948 in Rome, GA to Jack Parnell and Patricia Jane Minish, Sr., now deceased.
Jack was of the Christian faith and attended New Life Assembly of God in Lehigh Acres, FL and Faith Assembly of God in North Fort Myers, FL. He is a graduate of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Jack was a USPAP Certified Appraiser of Tangible Personal Property. Jack fulfilled his dream of having his own appraisal business. He had 16 years on NBC/ABC producing the "Trash or Treasure" segments. Jack was happiest when he was sharing his love of the Lord with others, spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Bartolozzi Minish; stepdaughter, Gina DeRiso of West Palm Beach, FL; siblings, Lynne Minish of Bowling Green, KY, and Bill Minish (Tracey) of Antigo, WI; grandchildren, Kate, Cole, and Duelio Riniker; nephew, Will Minish, niece, Emma Minish of Antigo, WI, family in PA, NC, and FL.
Graveside service for Jack Minish will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, KY with Rev. Victor Minish officiating. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
