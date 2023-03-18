BOWLING GREEN – Jack Preston Hodges, age 81, passed away peacefully at his residence in Bowling Green, KY on March 2, 2023. He was the son of the late Joseph Franklin Hodges and Hazel Wade Dorris Hodges.
The Warren County native was a member of Neel Lodge #833, Bowling Green #73 & Hiseville #320, F&AM and Past Grand Master of Kentucky (1977). He was also a member of several other Masonic bodies.
Survivors include: Five Children: Jack Hodges and his wife Donetta, Jenny Constant, Laurel Bowman and her husband Scott, Cayce Favasuli and her husband Jim, and Samantha Hodges. Seven Grandchildren: Jon Constant and his wife Jessica, Beau Constant, Kara Hodges and her husband Jon Warren, Jacklyn Hodges, Isabella Bowman, and Elizabeth Favasuli. Four Great-Grandchildren: Zephyr Constant, Aiden Constant, Able Constant, and Nova Constant.
A memorial will be held at Bowling Green Lodge #73, 1601 Westen Avenue, Bowling Green KY 42103 at 2:00pm CDT, Sunday, March 26, 2023. This memorial is open to everyone. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Friends of Mammoth Cave or National Wildlife Federation.
