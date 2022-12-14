Bowling Green – Jack Wayne Davis, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in Bowling Green, KY. He was born March 16, 1941 to the late Russell Davis and Evelyn Blue Simms.
Jackie Wayne proudly served our country in all four branches of the military and retired from the National Guard in 1990. He worked for General Motors for 36 years retiring in 1999 from the GM Corvette Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, KY.
Jack and Nancy were snowbirds and spent many winters in Yuma, AZ. He could be found at the pool playing volleyball most sunny days. Jack was a huge Elvis Presley fan and a short ride with him in his truck would quickly confirm that. Jack was spirited and colorful with a whole lot of salt. He was well loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 41 years, Nancy Carol Davis, and their daughters Danielle Taylor and Monica Beach (Kevin). Three grandchildren; Mackinly Ausbrooks, Connor McCoy and Jentri Taylor. His loyal furry sidekick Dundee. Special thank you to the Sahetya Medical Group along with the Nursing and Critical Care Staff at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.
A celebration of life will be held in the Atrium of Hillvue Heights Church on December 15th from 6 to 8 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of monetary donations to the Food Pantry at Hillvue Heights Church in Jack’s memory. (Checks may be payable to Hillvue Heights Church with Jack Davis listed in the Memo).
