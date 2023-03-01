Franklin – Jackie L. Gregory, age 79 of Franklin, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11am at Crafton Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1pm until 8pm Wednesday and again after 6am Thursday all at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memory Gardens. A Masonic Service will be held Wednesday at 7pm here at the funeral home. Jackie was born on April 30, 1943 to the late Elmore Gregory and Mary Agnes (Craft) Gregory. He was a 1961 graduate of Franklin Simpson High School and was a member of Salmon’s General Baptist Church. He was a self employed plumber, electrician and backhoe operator. He was also a member of New Salem Masonic Lodge # 462, Simpson Benevolent Lodge # 177 and the Rizpah Shrine Temple in Madisonville, KY. He also belonged to numerous other masonic fraternities and organizations. Jackie loved his family, riding motorcycle and riding in his 1969 Oldsmobile convertible. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years – Bennie (Banton) Gregory of Franklin; two sons – Tracy (Teresa) of Franklin and Robin (Donna) of Bowling Green, KY; six grandchildren, Jordan (Michael) Newman of Franklin, Allyson (Roger) Thompson of Clarksville, TN, Rachel and Collin Gregory of Bowling Green, Zachery (Kelsey) Brandle and Austin (Michelle) Brandle of Franklin; five great grandchildren – Kaiser Gregory, Tucker Newman, Haden and Blake Watts and Slone Brandle. Also surviving are his three siblings: Carolyn (Jody) Gregory, Michael (Sandy) Gregory and Scott (Myra) Gregory all of Franklin. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Rizpah Shrine Temple, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431 designated for the Lexington Shrine Hospital for Children. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
Jackie L. Gregory
BGDailyNewsObits
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Funeral Homes
“Offering Compassionate Service and Advice during the most difficult of times.” The successful history of JC Kirby and Sons Funera…