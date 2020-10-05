Bowling Green - Jackie Wilkey Johnson, 94 of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Charter Senior Living. She had worked at Fruit of the Loom (The Derby) and Chrysler Air Temp but spent the majority of her life working in ministry alongside her first husband, the late Rev. Charles R. Wilkey. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her infant son, Chuckie and her daughter, Robin Spinks. Survivors include her husband, Bennie Johnson; a daughter, Becky Lashlee; her son-in-law, Jimmy Ray Spinks; three grandchildren, Joshua Lashlee, Charles Spinks (Breanna) and Meghan Dick (Brian); seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 7th at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to The Gideon's International or Hospice Of Southern Kentucky.
