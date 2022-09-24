Bowling Green - Jacky Hopper Shadowen, age 92, of Bowling Green, Kentucky died September 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb, of 65 years in 2016, her parents Alpha Mae Stansberry and Tilford B. Hopper, sister, Rose Ann Lankford (Joe) and daughter-in-law Dr. Rebecca Shadowen.
A Memorial Service will be held, at a later date, at First Baptist Church where she was a member for 61 years. She was a member of Faith Sunday School Class, a deacon and a Sunday School Teacher.
She is survived by three sons Dr. Michael Shadowen (Rose) and their sons, Dr. Paul Shadowen and Dr. John Shadowen (Brooke), Rev. Jeffrey Shadowen (Mary) and their children Sarah (Kris Van Bogelen) and Micah, Dr David Shadowen and his children Kathryn and Jesse, two great-granddaughters, Maddalen and Emery Van Bogelen, one sister, Vicky Owens (Bob) and one brother, John Stansberry (Kathy) as well as several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and nieces and nephews. She was a homemaker, a graduate of Berea College and earned a M.A. degree from the University of Kentucky. A special thank you to Home Instead caregivers, Pat, Lindsey and Sarah.
Cremation was chosen. J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements. Any expressions of sympathy may be given to First Baptist Church or Berea College.
