On July 5, 2021, Jacqueline Wayne Prunty Douglas entered into her heavenly rest at her home surrounded by her family and her loved ones. Jackie was born to the late Haskell Wayne and Jessie Edna Alexander Prunty on October 2nd, 1945. At the age of nine, she was saved at Zion Church in Louisville. She joined Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member.
When she was sixteen, she married the love of her life Mac Douglas. Mac was a devoted husband and Jackie adored him. Their fifty-nine year marriage was blessed with two children and two grandchildren. They were also blessed with one great-grandson and have another great-grandchild on the way. Along with her husband, Mac, Jackie leaves behind to carry on her legacy, her two loving children Barry Douglas of Bowling Green and Shelia Perry (Dennis) of Oakland. She will also be missed by her grandsons, Kyle Upton and Tyler Upton (MecKenzie) all of Bowling Green. Her great-grandson, Jake Upton of Oakland will also miss her dearly. She is also survived by her siblings, Phyllis Parsley (Steve) of Brownsville, Steve Prunty (Tina) of Bowling Green, and Susie Skaggs (Eric) of Chalybeate. Jackie is also leaving behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles who will carry on her memory.
What a happy day it must have been in heaven when they all could see each other again. The family would like to say a sincere thank you to Arnetta Alcorn for many years of loving dedication and friendship to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to: Alexander Cemetery, c/o Victor Alexander, 394 Lock Road, Brownsville, KY 42210 or Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. The visitation will be Wednesday, July 7 from 2 – 7 pm and Thursday, July 8 from 10 am – 12 pm at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12 pm, Thursday, July 8 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with burial to follow in Alexander Cemetery.
