Merritt Island - Jacqueline M. Mooso passed away peacefully the morning of October 3rd, 2022. Jackie was married to the late Leward G. Mooso, the love of her life. Jackie was born in Plattsburgh New York to the late George and Mary Goff. Jackie is preceded in death by her two beloved sons, Mark Greene, and Robert Greene, Granddaughter Sarah Frugard, and brother George Goff Jr.. Survivors include her children, Clark Greene (Theresa), Shelley Schmitt (Mark), Christi Chilson, and Sue Parrigin (Lyle). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Casey Greene, Adrian Yeiser, Jordy Yeiser, Jackie Sue Smith, Lauren Frugard, Katie Heiser, Lyle James (LJ) Parrigin, Steven Greene, Christopher Greene, and Kayla Martin; brothers, James Goff and Brendan Goff; stepdaughters, Darlene Ratliff (Dave) (Jill and Lisa Ratliff) and Grace Bowers (Mike) (Nick Bowers); and eighteen great-grandchildren; and the she always wanted, her best friend, Sue Hansen.
Jackie was full of life and loved her family, friends, the water, sun, and her beloved dog, Koko. She also loved yard sales and estate sales with her two close friends, Sue and Ellen. She was always so proud to find a great bargain! Jackie was an active and proud member of the Merritt Island Elks Club where she made lots of great friends. She loved Merritt Island and living in the warmth of Florida having moved from the Adirondack Mountains in NY. Jackie loved her family and very much looked forward to attending the annual family reunion. In fact, she traveled to Kentucky over Labor Day to attend the reunion and never missed one over the 24 years of having them. Jackie was the life of the party and so much enjoyed her family and friends. She loved them and they all loved her back.
Memorial service will be held at Island Cremations in Merritt Island, Florida at 4 p.m. on Friday, October 7 with visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. The family was assisted locally in Bowling Green by J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.