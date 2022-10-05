Merritt Island - Jacqueline M. Mooso passed away peacefully the morning of October 3rd, 2022. Jackie was married to the late Leward G. Mooso, the love of her life. Jackie was born in Plattsburgh New York to the late George and Mary Goff. Jackie is preceded in death by her two beloved sons, Mark Greene, and Robert Greene, Granddaughter Sarah Frugard, and brother George Goff Jr.. Survivors include her children, Clark Greene (Theresa), Shelley Schmitt (Mark), Christi Chilson, and Sue Parrigin (Lyle). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Casey Greene, Adrian Yeiser, Jordy Yeiser, Jackie Sue Smith, Lauren Frugard, Katie Heiser, Lyle James (LJ) Parrigin, Steven Greene, Christopher Greene, and Kayla Martin; brothers, James Goff and Brendan Goff; stepdaughters, Darlene Ratliff (Dave) (Jill and Lisa Ratliff) and Grace Bowers (Mike) (Nick Bowers); and eighteen great-grandchildren; and the she always wanted, her best friend, Sue Hansen.